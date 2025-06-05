Chelsea looking to close deal to sign Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike

Chelsea are keen on signing Eintracht Frankfurt centre-forward Hugo Ekitike this summer, according to Eduardo Burgos.

The Blues have already confirmed the permanent acquisition of England U21 star Liam Delap from Ipswich Town, and further reinforcements are expected, particularly in attack, with several options being targeted, including Ekitike.

The France U21 star enjoyed his most prolific season in top-flight football with 22 goals and 12 assists across all competitions for Frankfurt last season.

Several clubs are reportedly in the race for his signature, but it appears Chelsea are now leading the race, as Burgos reports that the West London club are looking to finalise the deal to sign Ekitike this summer.

The football transfer expert adds that the Blues are now working on agreeing on personal terms with the 22-year-old, who is on a €96k-per-week (£80k-per-week) deal at Deutsche Bank Park.

Talks are also ongoing with Frankfurt, but an agreement over his potential switch to Stamford Bridge in the summer hasn’t been reached yet, according to the report.

With four years left on his contract, Frankfurt hold negotiating leverage, as Burgos claims that the transfer won’t be easy, with the Bundesliga club demanding a fee of not less than €90m (£75m) to sanction his departure in the summer.

Upgrade

Should Ekitike join, Enzo Maresca would have two newly acquired centre-forwards at his disposal in addition to the numerous preexisting options they have in their squad.

This raises doubts about Nicholas Jackson’s potential involvement with the team next season, as Burgos also notes that Ekitike’s addition would impact his future at Stamford Bridge.

While the Senegalese forward has struggled for consistency and largely been culpable for missing his chances in front of goal, his overall involvement in the team’s play, by triggering presses and linking up play, has been vital to the team’s overall cohesion.

It would be understandable if there were mixed reactions to his departure. Still, it is essential to note that Ekitike can rightly be seen as an upgrade to Jackson, as he offers relentless work and impressive link-up play, along with exceptional finishing, which the former Villarreal man lacks.

Frankfurt’s valuation may be steep, but Chelsea’s reputation as big spenders makes it unlikely they’ll walk away—particularly when the player in question offers immediate quality and elevates the team’s attacking input.