Chelsea open talks to sign Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea are keen on signing a left winger in the summer and are thought to be expediting their pursuit of an out-wide forward having sent Jadon Sancho back to Manchester United at the end of his loan spell. Enzo Maresca is keen on an addition ahead of this month’s FIFA Club World Cup and according to Telegraph, the Blues are keen to acquire Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens.

The source claims that Chelsea have already commenced initial discussions regarding the 20-year-old’s transfer to London. Gittens has been on the club’s radar since several months and is valued at £50 million. Last season, he was in fine form as he scored 12 goals and provided five assists in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund.

Gittens a great buy for Chelsea

Jamie Gittens would be a brilliant investment by Chelsea. The young forward is one of the most exciting wingers in the top five European leagues and over the course of the previous campaign, he has proven his credentials on the biggest of stages. If he can join the Blues before the Club World Cup, he can also settle in time for next season and pick up on the form from the last one.

Gittens could be thrown into the starting eleven right from the word go as Jadon Sancho’s exit coupled with doubts over Joao Felix’s consistency and form have made a new addition vital for Chelsea. It will be exciting to see how he fits in and does for the Blues if a transfer materialises in time for the team’s trip across the Atlantic in two weeks.

Meanwhile, Gittens might not be the only one joining the club in time for the Club World Cup as Chelsea seem to have all but wrapped up a swoop for Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap as well. The striker is a welcome addition given how much Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson have underperformed, and together with Gittens, he could significantly uplift the team’s attack.