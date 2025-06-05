Man Utd, Tottenham and West Ham in battle to sign Yann Bisseck

A number of Premier League sides will look into the transfer market for defensive reinforcements this summer and among the busiest of the lot are set to be Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham, all of whom had underwhelming seasons at the back and consequently finished significantly lower in the table than they would have liked to at the start of the campaign.

Inter Live has reported that the English trio are keen on signing Internazionale centre back Yann Bisseck prior to next season.

The 24-year-old has been a key member of Simone Inzaghi’s side but with the manager himself expected to depart for Saudi Arabia, the Nerazzurri are prepared to part ways with the defender too though they will only entertain offers above £34 million.

Man Utd could be favourites for Bisseck

Manchester United’s financial struggles are no secret but they could yet be the favourites to sign Yann Bisseck.

The German international will likely look to continue playing regularly and the Red Devils can offer him consistent game time in a familiar three-man backline given that Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof have left the club at the end of the season.

Tottenham, though interested, have signed Kevin Danso to add depth to a strong backline comprising of Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin.

It remains to be seen if they are willing to spend on yet another central defender while the Inter Milan star could also have reservations about joining the Lilywhites owing to a potential lack of minutes.

West Ham, on the other hand, might be priced out of a possible swoop for Bisseck by Man United and Tottenham.

The Red Devils are likely to provide the player assurances over his role in the team, while playing at Spurs could see him get paid better and participate in the Champions League at least next year, hence putting both sides over the Hammers as prospective destinations.