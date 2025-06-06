Gyokeres ‘keen’ on joining Man Utd to reunite with Amorim

Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres is reportedly ‘keen’ on joining Manchester United to reunite with his former boss, Ruben Amorim, as per transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Red Devils have started moving quickly in this transfer window to allow Amorim to work with his new signings in pre-season, which will give United the foundation to perform well next campaign.

Having struggled with the goal-scoring problems last term, the Portuguese boss is prioritising revamping the attacking department. After purchasing Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers, they have been in negotiations with Brentford to hire Bryan Mbeumo, having already persuaded him to join.

Now, speaking on The United Stand YouTube channel, Jacobs says that Man Utd are also keen on purchasing a new centre-forward and are ‘seriously’ considering Gyokeres as an option after missing out on Liam Delap.

The forward would be ‘keen’ on moving to Old Trafford to reunite with Amorim, even without Champions League football, but everything is dependent on whether they can fund this deal by raising money through players’ sales. Sporting want around £59m for him with his existing deal set to run until 2028.

Gyokeres to Man Utd

Arsenal are also interested in him, while Saudi Arabian clubs are in for him as well. But, while the Gunners have been working to hire Benjamin Sesko over Gyokeres at the moment, the forward has no intention of moving to the Middle East just yet.

Rasmus Hojlund displayed awful performances last term, while Joshua Zirkzee wasn’t at his best either after joining from Bologna last summer. Amorim is said to be ready to let the Dane leave, with Inter showing a strong interest in signing him.

Therefore, purchasing a new striker would be the right decision for Man Utd, and Gyokeres would be a great coup as he has showcased his goal-scoring prowess for Sporting in the last two campaigns.

If United can assemble a front three of Gyokeres, Cunha, and Mbeumo, that would be a mouth-watering prospect, and it should address their goal-scoring problems next season.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether they can eventually manage to secure the Swedish international’s service in this transfer window.