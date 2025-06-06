Man Utd eye move to sign Brighton star Pervis Estupinan

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Brighton and Hove Albion star Pervis Estupinan, as per transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

Following Ruben Amorim’s arrival as the new head coach last year, the Red Devils initially faced challenges with the wing-back position. So, they purchased Patrick Dorgu from Lecce in the winter window to address the issue.

The Denmark international showcased glimpses of his qualities in the second half of last season, but he is still very young and needs time to develop his career.

Apart from him, United currently have Harry Amass and Luke Shaw as the other two options for the LWB role. However, Shaw has struggled with fitness problems in recent years, and he can’t be trusted to stay fit.

On the other hand, Amass is younger than Dorgu and doesn’t have much first-team experience. New signing Diego Leon is set to join from Paraguay this summer, but he is likely to take time to settle down.

Therefore, perhaps, Amorim is planning to add more depth to this position. On the United Stand YouTube channel, Jacobs says that Man Utd are interested in Estupinan and could make a concrete approach to secure his service over the coming weeks.

Estupinan to Man Utd

Jacobs said:

“Man United are also looking at wing backs. Pervis Estupinan is one to watch – it’s unsure if it will properly develop but there’s definitely legs to it.”

The Ecuadorian is valued at around £25m by Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2027 at the AMEX Stadium. Brighton always slap a big price tag on their key players’ heads to keep vultures away, and it remains to be seen how much money they demand should Man Utd formalise their interest.

Estupinan has been a key player for the Seagulls in recent years and has showcased his qualities in the Premier League. He usually plays as an LB for Brighton, but is an attack-minded player, so he should be able to settle down in Amorim’s wing-back system comfortably.

Therefore, he could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they eventually manage to secure his service in this transfer window.

Meanwhile, Man Utd are also planning to bolster the attacking department, and it is going to be interesting to see how many new acquisitions they make this summer to help Amorim rebuild the squad.