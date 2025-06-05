Man Utd receive huge boost to sign Emiliano Martínez

Manchester United have received a huge boost in their efforts to sign Aston Villa star Emiliano Martínez, as per transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

Last term showed that the Red Devils have problems in several areas of the squad, with the attack being among them. However, the goalkeeper position is another one.

They decided to revamp this area by signing Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir a couple of years ago under Erik ten Hag after letting David de Gea leave the club.

However, the Cameroonian hasn’t been able to showcase consistency, while the Turkish international doesn’t look like he is capable enough to become the No.1 goalkeeper for a club of United’s stature.

Therefore, Man Utd are planning to bring in a new shot-stopper. On the United Stand YouTube channel, Jacobs says that United were initially willing to hire a young goalkeeper as a second fiddle option, keeping Onana. But they are open to letting Onana leave should a suitable proposal arrive this summer.

If that were to happen, they are interested in signing Martínez, and Aston Villa could be forced to sell him this summer as they are at risk of breaching the PSR rule.

Martínez to Man Utd

The Villans initially wanted around £40m for the Argentinian, but they could be open to accepting at least £25m, so this is a huge boost for United in pursuit of him. Unai Emery’s side need to balance the books by players’ sales before the end of this month.

However, the journalist says that purchasing Martínez won’t be straightforward for the Old Trafford club as Atlético Madrid are also keen on securing his service. Saudi Arabian clubs are also in for him, but he doesn’t want to leave Europe just yet.

The 32-year-old has showcased his qualities in the Premier League in recent years, helping his side qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top four in the 2023/24 campaign. Moreover, he played a key role in the Villans’ finish in the top six last term, which means they will be able to play European football once again next season.

Martínez, standing at 6ft 5in tall, has also showcased his qualities at the international level, propelling Argentina to win the World Cup in 2022. Furthermore, he helped them win two Copa America trophies.

The Villa star is deemed one of the best goalkeepers in the world and would definitely be an upgrade to Onana should Man Utd eventually manage to secure his service this summer.