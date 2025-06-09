Chelsea keen on signing Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike

Chelsea remain keen on signing Eintracht Frankfurt’s forward Hugo Ekitike this summer, as per Fabrice Hawkins.

Chelsea are poised to strengthen their attack next season and have shown their intent by completing a swoop to sign Liam Delap from Ipswich Town.

The Blues have now set their sights on Ekitike, who was one of the standout performers in the Bundesliga last season. The Frenchman played a pivotal role in Frankfurt’s UEFA Champions League qualification, netting 22 goals and providing 12 assists in 48 games for Dino Toppmöller’s side.

As per Hawkins, Chelsea are still keen on signing Ekitike this summer despite Delap’s arrival, and negotiations with the player’s camp are currently ongoing.

Talks between both parties have been held in recent days as the Blues look to finalise an agreement over a deal to bring the Frenchman to Stamford Bridge.

The French journalist adds that contacts between Chelsea and the German club are not entirely off despite no progress in talks over the 22-year-old.

Ekitike still has four years remaining on his deal at Deutsche Bank Park, and Frankfurt are holding firm on their steep valuation — with Hawkins reporting that the German side are insisting on an £84m fee to allow him to join the Blues this summer.

Chelsea keen on Ekitike

With Delap now added to the squad, Chelsea have ample depth in the striking department. Senegalese forward Nicolas Jackson was Maresca’s preferred option last season, making 34 appearances and contributing 18 goals across all competitions.

Marc Guiu and Christopher Nkunku served as alternatives, though neither truly met expectations, and numerous reports have emerged suggesting the latter could return to the Bundesliga.

As such, with both players potentially leaving in search of regular minutes, strong competition at the top end of the pitch is anticipated — and Ekitike appears to be an ideal fit with Chelsea ‘considering’ a deal.

The France U21 forward is not just clinical in finishing but also boasts a refined blend of attributes — from sharp transitional pace and aerial prowess to intelligent link-up play and the versatility to operate either across the attacking line or just behind the central striker.

His possible arrival would no doubt improve Enzo Maresca’s attack, but whether the Blues eventually agree to Frankfurt’s exorbitant £84m demand remains to be seen.