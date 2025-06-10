Tottenham open talks to hijack Man Utd’s deal to sign Mbeumo

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly opened talks to hijack Manchester United’s deal to sign Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo, as per Caught Offside.

The 25-year-old has been a subject of attention from several big English clubs, having enjoyed a stellar campaign in the Premier League last season. In 38 league appearances, he scored 20 goals and registered seven assists.

He was the fourth-highest scorer in the English top flight, behind Mohamed Salah, Alexander Isak, and Erling Haaland, while being the third-highest goal contributor.

Newcastle United, Arsenal, Man Utd, and Spurs wanted to hire him, but the player initially rejected three of those clubs to move to Old Trafford. United even submitted a formal £55m proposal to seal the deal.

However, the Bees rejected the bid. Now, Caught Offside claim that United have submitted a second bid worth around £60m, including bonuses, but Brentford haven’t accepted it yet, which has opened the door for other clubs to swoop in.

Tottenham were in the back seat in this race, but considering they are working on a deal to appoint Thomas Frank, under whom the African flourished in his career at Gtech Community Stadium, the Lilywhites are ready to make another push to persuade the forward to join. The North London club have even opened talks to hijack the Red Devils’ deal.

Tottenham endured a dire campaign in the Premier League last term, finishing 17th just above the relegated three teams. They won the Europa League, which has taken them to the Champions League next season, but it wasn’t enough for Ange Postecoglou to save his job.

Tottenham currently have Brennan Johnson and Dejan Kulusevski as the options for the right flank. Wilson Odobert can also provide cover in this position if needed, but Spurs are still planning to add more depth in this position.

Mbeumo is a Premier League proven player and is set to enter the prime stage of his career. Therefore, his best years still lie ahead. Although United are seemingly ahead in this race, he would be a great coup for Tottenham should they eventually manage to secure his service by defeating Man Utd in this transfer window.