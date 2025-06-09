Everton join race to sign Getafe midfielder Christantus Uche

Everton have joined Chelsea in the race in signing Getafe’s combative defensive midfielder Christantus Uche this summer, according to Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo.

The 22-year-old joined Getafe from Spanish third-division side AD Ceuta last summer and has since become an indispensable figure for the team. Despite the jump and quality difference between the Spanish third and first divisions, he has quickly adapted to the league, featuring in 38 matches across all competitions in just his first season at the club.

Uche also proved his versatility when being deployed in attack, and it’s no surprise several clubs now want to sign him, with Estadio Deportivo claiming that Everton have entered the race for the Nigerian international.

The report adds that the Merseyside club are now looking to sign him this summer to reinforce David Moyes’s squad next season.

According to the Spanish outlet, Getafe’s president, Ángel Torres, is open to selling the combative midfielder this summer, with Everton now in the race for his signature.

Combative midfielder

However, there’s growing interest in the midfielder as the Toffees will have to battle Chelsea as well as other clubs, including Atletico Madrid, Brentford, Newcastle United, and Leeds United, for the Nigerian ace, who is valued at £21m, according to the report.

While the likes of Seamus Coleman, Idrissa Gueye, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin may remain at Everton, Abdoulaye Doucouré’s exit has been confirmed. The Malian midfielder has been a key figure for the Toffees, and his departure leaves a significant void in the box-to-box midfield role.

A move for Uche appears logical, considering he operates in the same position and carries immense potential at just 22 years old.

The 6ft 4in star has been a regular starter for José Bordalás, recording 11 goal contributions across 38 games. He made headlines in La Liga this season with an impressive transition from his natural position as a defensive midfielder to playing as a number nine, where he excelled.

His efficiency on the ball, tackling, physicality, and relentless work rate are among his standout qualities—traits that would significantly bolster the team’s solidity and resilience in the Premier League if he completes a move to Hill Dickinson Stadium this summer.