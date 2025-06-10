Man Utd open talks to sign Barcelona’s Marc-André ter Stegen

Manchester United have reportedly held talks over a deal to sign Barcelona star Marc-André ter Stegen, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Andre Onana is the first-choice goalkeeper option for the Red Devils, while Altay Bayindir is his deputy. However, the Cameroonian continues to display error-ridden performances at Old Trafford since joining from Inter Milan a couple of years ago, and the Turkish international isn’t good enough to claim the first spot.

Now, Fichajes state that Ruben Amorim has decided he doesn’t want to continue with Onana and is ready to cash-in on him. So, United have started exploring the market to sign a new goalkeeper and have identified Ter Stegen as a serious option. They have even opened talks to enquire about the details of signing him.

Barcelona are ready to cash-in on the German to remove him from the wage bill with his existing deal set to run until 2028. They are already closing in on a deal to hire Joan García from city rival Espanyol.

Apart from Man Utd, Galatasaray and Al-Hilal are also interested in the 33-year-old, so purchasing him won’t be straightforward for Amorim’s side.

Ter Stegen was considered one of the best young goalkeepers in the world a few years ago, but injury problems have stopped him from reaching his full potential.

Ter Stegen to Man Utd

He has struggled with knee problems over the years and sustained a serious knee injury at the beginning of last season, which kept him out for almost the entirety of the campaign.

The Barcelona star, valued at around £10m by Transfermarkt, is composed with the ball at his feet and has previously showcased that he is an excellent shot-stopper. He can even play the sweeper-keeper role.

However, considering his recent fitness problems, Man Utd would be better off exploring other options to strengthen the last line of defence this summer.

United have struggled with injury problems over the last few years, and signing another injury-prone player would be a poor decision. Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure Ter Stegen’s service in this transfer window.