Man Utd exploring player-plus-cash deal to sign Napoli forward Victor Osimhen

Manchester United are exploring a player-plus-cash deal to sign Napoli centre-forward Victor Osimhen this summer, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.

The Nigerian international has been one of the hottest topics in the last two summer transfer windows. After a failed deadline day move to Chelsea last summer, he is once again the subject of interest among several clubs across Europe, including Man Utd as well as the Saudi Pro League.

As per Calciomercato, Osimhen is attracted to the lure of playing in the Premier League, and United have now emerged as a potential destination for the forward as they look to bolster their attack next season.

The report adds that the club are exploring the best strategies to begin formal talks, with the prospect of a player-plus-cash offer being considered.

Following Alejandro Garnacho’s failed move to the Gli Azzurri in January, the Italian outlet now claims that the Red Devils have put up Joshua Zirkzee, who has had experience playing in Italy, as the player they’re considering including in the deal to bring Osimhen to Old Trafford this summer.

Man United plot Osimhen swoop

One season after winning the Scudetto in 2023, Osimhen was whisked out of Napoli’s plans, with Romelu Lukaku making the move to Naples as his replacement.

A move to Chelsea dominated headlines last summer, but both parties failed to reach an agreement, and the deal was off.

However, one trait common among Nigerian Lagos-borns is their ability to shine regardless of the circumstances or setting—and Osimhen embodied that perfectly, guiding Galatasaray to the Turkish Süper Lig title following his move.

Despite joining the league three weeks after the season began, the 26-year-old still clinched the 2024–25 Gol Kralı trophy as the league’s top scorer with 26 goals.

Across all competitions, he registered a staggering 37 goals and eight assists—an outstanding level of productivity that perfectly explains why United should throw their hat into the ring to sign him this summer.

However, while Man United are exploring a player-plus-cash deal to meet Napoli’s £63m release clause, reports suggest that both United and other Premier League clubs are reluctant to meet his £10m-per-year salary demands—likely due to Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).