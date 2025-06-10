Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in battle to sign Alejandro Garnacho this summer

Alejandro Garnacho and Manchester United have decided to go their own ways during the summer, just months after a winter exit did not materialise for the forward. With the season having ended, the 20-year-old is already on the lookout for a new challenge and according to Todo Fichajes, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in him.

The London rivals are looking to make offensive additions ahead of next season, especially on the left flank, and Garnacho, who has some valuable Premier League experience under his belt is seen as a solid prospective signing.

Manchester United are thought to have slapped him with a £70 million price tag with Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and Napoli are also reportedly keen.

Spurs likely to win the battle for Garnacho

If Alejandro Garnacho was to remain in the Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur could win the battle for his signature over Chelsea.

The Blues are already in talks to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Jamie Gittens and should they succeed in a transfer for him, their interest in the Manchester United star will certainly cool down.

Spurs, meanwhile, could be willing to spend big on a left winger as they bid to replace Son Heung-min. The South Korean’s contract is unlikely to be renewed beyond 2026 and while there is interest in making Mathys Tel’s to the club permanent, Garnacho’s exploits in a short span in the Premier League might hold him in higher prominence in the club’s list of priorities.

Man United might be open to negotiations on their £70 million asking price for Garnacho, so it will be interesting to see when the Tottenham plan on kickstarting negotiations over his possible purchase.

A number of foreign clubs will undoubtedly pose a threat to Spurs’ plans but their Champions League berth for next season will make them feel confident about winning the race.