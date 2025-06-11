Liverpool agree deal to sign Florian Wirtz in audacious £126m deal

Liverpool have agreed on a deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz this summer, according to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 22-year-old was the Reds’ prime target in midfield this summer after a splendid season in Germany, where he scored 16 goals and provided 15 assists for Die Werkself.

Wirtz has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield, and it appears months of speculation have finally been brought to an end as recent reports indicate a deal has been struck.

As per Romano, Liverpool have reached a verbal agreement in principle to sign Wirtz permanently this summer.

The transfer expert adds that the German international agreed to a deal in recent weeks, and an official confirmation from the club is now pending.

The total package of the transfer is worth £127m including add-ons, with the midfielder now set to travel to Anfield to undergo his medical and put pen to paper.

With an official announcement looming, Wirtz could become both Liverpool’s and the Premier League’s most expensive player, surpassing Moises Caicedo and Declan Rice, who made big-money moves to Chelsea and Arsenal, respectively, in the summer of 2023.

Statement signing

Liverpool have been one of the most ambitious sides in the ongoing summer transfer window. They have already wrapped up a deal for Wirtz’s teammate Jeremie Frimpong from Leverkusen, while talks to sign Bournemouth’s left-back Milos Kerkez are advancing, according to reports.

A move for Wirtz now seems imminent, and Liverpool fans can get excited over what he’ll bring to the team next season.

Among players in the top four domestic leagues in Europe, only Jeremy Doku has recorded more passes in the attacking third than Wirtz, who averages 32.4 per 90 minutes. Such productivity at a high frequency stems from two core attributes: intelligent positioning and lightning-quick decision-making.

Assuming Liverpool maintain their existing shape and tactical principles under Arne Slot, Wirtz is likely to assume the role of the attacking midfielder in the 4-2-3-1 setup. His role would see him operating in tight spaces just behind the striker.

Arne Slot has a wealth of options among his midfield ranks, so it’ll be interesting to see who makes way in the starting lineup to accommodate Wirtz when he arrives.