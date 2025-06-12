Man Utd interested in signing Nice star Marcin Bulka

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing OGC Nice star Marcin Bulka, as per transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

After ranking through Chelsea’s youth system, the 25-year-old joined Paris Saint-Germain back in 2019. However, he struggled to find regular game time at Parc des Princes, so he went on loan to different teams before signing for Les Aiglons permanently in 2022.

The Polish international initially played as a rotational option at Allianz Riviera Stadium before establishing himself as a first-choice goalkeeper in recent campaigns.

He displayed promising performances last term, keeping eight clean sheets with a 75% save rate in 34 Ligue 1 appearances. Moreover, the former Chelsea star helped his side finish in the top four, which means Nice can qualify for the Champions League next season if they get past the qualifying rounds.

Bulka delivered an outstanding performance against PSG in a Ligue 1 match last season, making 12 saves to help his side secure a 3-1 victory. It was one of only two defeats Les Parisiens suffered in the French top flight.

Now, writing on X, Jacobs says that Man Utd have included Bulka in their list as an option to strengthen the goalkeeper position and could make a concrete approach over the coming weeks.

Bulka to Man Utd

However, they haven’t determined whether to sign a new first-choice goalkeeper and haven’t informed Andre Onana that he is surplus to requirements.

The journalist further claims that the Old Trafford club are also interested in Emiliano Martínez of Aston Villa, who have PSR issues and need to raise funds through player sales.

Jacobs wrote:

“Understand Nice’s Marcin Bułka is one name on Manchester United’s list of potential goalkeepers. MUFC still determining whether to go for a number one. Andre Onana hasn’t been informed he’s surplus to requirements, but it’s an open situation. Emi Martinez also on United’s radar along with Atletico Madrid.”

Bulka, valued at around £17m by Transfermarkt, is set to enter the final year of his current contract, so Nice might be open to letting him leave this summer to avoid losing him for free next year.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is the owner of the French club and recently purchased a minority stake at Man Utd. He has been taking control of the football side of the proceedings at Old Trafford. Therefore, United might be able to seal the deal smoothly should they formalise their interest.

Onana displayed inconsistent performances in the last two seasons, while Altay Bayindir failed to force his way into the first team. So, signing a new goalkeeper would be the right decision for Man Utd, and Bulka, standing at 6ft 6in tall, could be a shrewd acquisition if they hire him.