Arsenal have made calls for Ajax star Jorrel Hato



Arsenal could enter the transfer market for a new central defender this summer.

The London heavyweights were interested in landing the signature of Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth, but the Spaniard opted to join Real Madrid instead.

The Gunners are eyeing an alternative to the 20-year-old, and Fabrizio Romano claims that they have made calls over the availability of Ajax star Jorrel Hato.

Still only 19, the Netherlands international has developed into one of the best young centre-backs. Arsenal are set to face competition from Chelsea for him.

Top talent

Hato has been on the Gunners’ radar for the past few years. He was considered as a transfer option last summer before they purchased Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna.

Calafiori has primarily played as a left-back for Arsenal, and manager Mikel Arteta seems keen on adding more competition for places in the heart of the backline next term.

Huijsen was assured regular playing time by the Gunners boss, but he was not convinced to pick them over Madrid, who were his dream destination from the beginning.

The Gunners have now returned in the pursuit of Hato. The youngster started his career as a central defender, but has primarily played as a left-back over the past campaign with Ajax.

Arteta likes to work with players, who can adapt to different positions and Hato would be a quality acquisition.

The 19-year-old completed 90% of his passes in the Dutch top flight last season with 55% aerial duels won. He also made close to 2 tackles per game alongside 2 clearances and 4.2 ball recoveries.

Hato has a Transfermarkt value of £30 million, but Ajax are known to be tough negotiators and could demand a higher transfer package with Chelsea also interested in recruiting him.

Arsenal could have an advantage over the Blues due to the presence of former Ajax star Jurrien Timber in their ranks. Hato considers Timber as his idol and has said the same many times.

Timber could persuade his Dutch compatriot to make the switch to Arsenal amid interest from London rivals Chelsea.