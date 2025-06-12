Liverpool have ‘very good chance’ to sign Milos Kerkez

Liverpool reportedly have a ‘very good chance’ to sign AFC Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez, as per transfer expert David Ornstein.

The Reds have started their transfer business by raiding Bayer Leverkusen this summer. After purchasing Jeremie Frimpong, they are closing in on a deal for Florian Wirtz. Arne Slot’s side are reportedly spending around €185m[£157m] to hire the duo.

Following these two deals, Liverpool are seemingly planning to hire a new left-back as a potential replacement for Andy Robertson. The Scotsman has been an integral part of the Merseyside club’s success over the years, but showcased signs of decline last term.

On The Athletic, Ornstein reports that Slot’s side have identified Kerkez as the primary target and they have a ‘very good chance’ to reach an agreement with the Cherries over this deal.

Liverpool are expected to hold talks with Bournemouth and the player’s representatives this week to edge closer to an agreement. Andoni Iraola’s side have already lined up Adrien Truffert of Stade Rennais as a potential replacement for the Hungarian international.

Ornstein claimed:

“Meetings are expected between Bournemouth, Liverpool and Milos Kerkez’s representatives this week. There is a very good chance that agreements are reached for the left-back to transfer to Anfield. Bournemouth are lining up Rennes left-back Adrien Truffert to replace him, but will only complete that transfer if a deal for Kerkez is done.”

Kerkez to Liverpool

The 21-year-old is valued at around £38m by Transfermarkt and still has three years left in his current contract. Therefore, Bournemouth are in a strong position to demand a big fee to let him leave.

After moving to Vitality Stadium, Kerkez established himself as a key player for the Cherries in recent campaigns. Moreover, he is arguably one of the best young left-backs in the Premier League.

Kerkez is an energetic, quick defender like Robertson and is efficient in delivering excellent crosses from the wide areas. Therefore, he would be an ideal option to replace the former Hull City man.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are unlikely to stop their transfer business after sealing Kerkez’s service as they are reportedly interested in signing a new striker and centre-back as well.

Therefore, it is going to be interesting to see how much money Slot’s side eventually spend in this transfer window to strengthen the squad.