Liverpool battling with Chelsea to sign Tomas Araujo

Liverpool are reportedly battling with Chelsea over a deal to sign SL Benfica star Tomas Araujo, as per Portuguese outlet A Bola.

Following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure, the Reds have decided to hire Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen. It is believed that the Dutchman is Alexander-Arnold’s replacement, but he doesn’t have much experience playing as a right-back in a back four.

He used to play as RWB or right winger under Xabi Alonso at BayArena, while Ronald Koeman predominantly deploys him on the right flank for the Netherlands. Therefore, there is a question mark whether he possesses the necessary defensive nous to play in the right-back position.

Perhaps, Liverpool also have the same concern, so they have started exploring the possibility of purchasing a new right-sided defender.

A Bola state that Liverpool have identified Araujo as a serious option to strengthen the defensive department and could make a concrete approach over the coming weeks.

However, the Portuguese giants have no intention to negotiate over this deal and will only let him leave if his £68m release clause is triggered by his potential suitors, such as the Reds. His existing deal will run until 2029.

Battle

Liverpool aren’t the only club in this race as Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are also plotting a swoop for him. Chelsea are even preparing to step up efforts to seal the deal.

Araujo is a versatile defender as he is a centre-back by trait but is also comfortable in the right-back position. The 23-year-old is a very disciplined player, picking up only one booking out of 28 Primeira Liga appearances last term.

Chelsea want to add depth to the centre-back position as Wesley Fofana continues to struggle with fitness problems, while Axel Disasi has surplus to requirements.

On the other hand, Liverpool are reportedly also planning to hire a new centre-back and have been looking to bolster this area for a long time.

Last summer, they attempted to do that with Leny Yoro, but he eventually joined Manchester United. This summer, Dean Huijsen was the priority option, but he has rejected a move to Anfield to join Real Madrid.

Araujo is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool or Chelsea should either club purchase him.