Man Utd ‘working overtime’ to sign Viktor Gyokeres

Manchester United have reportedly been ‘working overtime’ to sign Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres, as per Football Insider.

The 27-year-old’s potential transfer has become the headline saga of this window, with reports suggesting he had a gentleman’s agreement with former Sporting CP sporting director Hugo Viana to leave this summer for a fee in the region of €60m-€70m.

However, Viana’s recent departure from the José Alvalade Stadium to take up a new role at Manchester City has complicated matters. With him gone, Sporting’s president is now taking a firmer stance, unwilling to honour what is seen as a cut-price deal. The Portuguese giants are reportedly demanding around £68m for their star player.

Now, Football Insider state that Ruben Amorim has identified Gyokeres as the ‘dream’ target to reinforce the frontline at Old Trafford, and Man Utd have been ‘working overtime’ to secure his service.

However, United may find it difficult to fund the deal amid their financial difficulties, while the player might be reluctant to join without any European football.

Gyokeres has been the most prolific striker in Europe over the last two seasons. But history suggests that not many strikers have managed to showcase their best after taking the next step in recent years, having impressed in the Portuguese top flight.

Gyokeres to Man Utd

Darwin Núñez, Goncalo Ramos, and João Félix are a few examples. So, there is a question mark whether it would be the right decision for Man Utd to sign Gyokeres by spending big money.

However, the forward flourished in his career at Jose Alvalade Stadium under Amorim. So, the Portuguese boss knows the secret of bringing the best out of him.

Apart from the Old Trafford club, it has been suggested that Arsenal and Juventus are also interested in signing him.

Therefore, Man Utd will have to overcome several obstacles to seal the deal. It is going to be interesting to see whether Amorim’s side eventually manage to lure him to Old Trafford in this transfer window to strengthen the attacking department.

United need a new striker, even if they fail to sign the Swedish international following Rasmus Hojlund’s poor performances last term. Joshua Zirkzee also failed to prove his goal-scoring prowess in his debut campaign in the Premier League.