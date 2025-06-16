Palmer and Jackson start in Club World Cup opener | Predicted Chelsea XI vs Los Angeles FC

Chelsea get their FIFA Club World Cup campaign underway at 8pm tonight against Major League Soccer outfit Los Angeles FC at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Premier League giants are back in action for the first time since qualifying for next season’s Champions League and will be keen on getting the quadrennial tournament underway on the front foot.

With not many summer signings having been made in the last few weeks, Enzo Maresca is likely to field his best starting eleven without any room for surprises against the American opposition. That said, here is how the Blues could play against LAFC.

Goalkeeper – Chelsea have been meaning to sign a new goalkeeper but with a deal for Mike Maignan not materialising in time for the Club World Cup, Robert Sanchez is expected to start between the sticks.

Defenders – Benoit Badiashile was used extensively in the Premier League and might play from the word go against LAFC next to Trevoh Chalobah in the heart of the backline. Reece James might be kept on the bench, therefore making room for Malo Gusto to start at right back whereas Marc Cucurella might be given the nod at left back.

Palmer at number 10, Jackson down the middle

Midfielders – Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo played for Argentina and Ecuador in the international break but are likely to come right back into the Chelsea midfield in tonight’s match. The South Americans are expected to form the double pivot and will look to pick up on their form from the recently concluded Premier League campaign.

Cole Palmer, meanwhile, is expected to start as the team’s number 10. Pedro Neto might be handed the start on the left wing whereas Noni Madueke could play on the right side.

Forwards – Liam Delap’s debut for Chelsea might come off the bench, so Nicolas Jackson as the striker this time around.

Here is how Chelsea might look on paper.