Arsenal have made contact with Ollie Watkins’ agent



According to Portuguese outlet Record, Arsenal have established contact with the representative of Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins regarding a summer transfer.

The London heavyweights are keen on bolstering their centre-forward department ahead of next season and Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres has been tipped to join the club this month.

However, Arsenal are not convinced about Sporting’s £68 million price tag for the 27-year-old marksman, and they are ready to look at cheaper alternatives such as Benjamin Sesko and Watkins.

Record claim that the Gunners held a meeting with Watkins’ agent last week and there was an openness for a transfer. The Englishman could be available for an affordable fee of £40 million.

Experience

Gyokeres was the first-choice to bolster the Gunners’ frontline, as per Record, but the situation has changed over the last 24 hours with Sporting refusing to lowering their valuation for the Swede.

The Gunners are prepared to shift to alternative targets. RB Leipzig’s Sesko would be a fabulous signing due to his young age and huge potential, but he could cost a similar fee just like Gyokeres.

If Arsenal are looking for a value for money striker, they could seriously turn to Watkins, who was on their radar in January.

The Englishman is a boyhood Arsenal fan and convincing him to join the club won’t be a big task for the Gunners’ hierarchy.

Villa rejected a £40 million bid from the Gunners for the 29-year-old last winter, but could change their stance this summer.

Without Champions League football, Villa may need to sell to spend on new recruits. Watkins could be permitted to leave for £40m such that they can avoid breaching the Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Watkins would be a fine addition to the Gunners ranks. He accumulated 17 goals and 14 assists last season despite falling down the pecking order at one point. Jhon Duran was preferred over him for a few games.

The former Brentford man is Premier League proven and has shown no signs of slowing down. He would represent a good short-term acquisition for the Gunners and would provide an immediate upgrade upfront.