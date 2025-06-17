Arsenal willing to trigger Nico Williams release clause and make £7.5 million wage offer

Arsenal are interested in signing Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao and have begun taking steps towards materialising the transfer.

According to Caught Offside, the Gunners have made a contract offer amounting to £7.5 million per year to the 22-year-old and are willing to trigger his £53 million release clause.

If the forward accepts Arsenal’s contract offer, he would earn over £140,000 per week but considering he is one of Athletic Club’s best paid players at £170,000 every week, the Gunners would have to significantly improve their proposal to secure a swoop for Williams.

That said, his Basque employers are prepared to pay him an even higher wage if he pens an extension at the club.

That being said, Barcelona remains Nico Williams’ preferred destination as he believes joining the Catalans would provide him with the ideal setup to thrive in his home country.

The Spanish international also shares a close friendship with Lamine Yamal with the Barca winger already teasing his national teammate’s transfer to Catalonia via social media.

Barca will be favourites for Williams

Barcelona are likely to be the favourites to sign Nico Williams after holding positive talks for him over the recent past.

The Catalans are better equipped financially to close out a deal for the player than they were a few years ago, while as per the source, the 22-year-old is willing to compromise on his salary to sign with them next season.

With Arsenal expected to sign a number of other players including a striker, it remains to be seen if they have the bandwidth to better their offer to Nico Williams.

The Gunners already have a number of alternatives on their radar and it will be interesting to see which left winger the club eventually ends up signing this year.