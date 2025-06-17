Manchester United could offer two players in swap deal for Hugo Ekitike

Manchester United are the latest entrant in the race to sign Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Frenchman scored 22 goals and provided 12 assists in all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit in 2024/25 and has been slapped with a price tag of £84 million. The Red Devils are expected to compete with Chelsea for his transfer ahead of next season.

Caught Offside has reported that Man United are willing to offer Joshua Zirkzee or Rasmus Hojlund as part of a swap deal for the 22-year-old to cheapen the price of the deal and give Frankfurt the opportunity to sign a like-for-like replacement for their key man.

Both United forwards’ days at Old Trafford are numbered having failed to impress Ruben Amorim.

Swap deal could place United ahead of Chelsea in the race

Chelsea will be able to beat Manchester United for Hugo Ekitike from a financial standpoint but the Red Devils’ willingness to offer Joshua Zirkzee or Rasmus Hojlund to Eintracht Frankfurt could change the equation.

The Bundesliga side will understandably look for replacements for their lethal hitman and signing one in a swap deal is a very attractive option.

While Hojlund and Zirkzee have failed to do well in the Premier League, their returns in Serie A were impressive and there is every reason to think either of them will do a better job in Germany.

Their technical qualities are there for all to see and their underperformances have been down to a generally poor setup and quality of teammates at Man United.

Having said that, Ekitike would be a brilliant signing for Manchester United but they will need to sign a couple of wingers as well to ensure their strikers can perform at the top of their abilities.

Antony, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford are yet to be sold and will inject valuable funds into the club if they depart, therefore opening the door for the Red Devils to sign capable replacements.