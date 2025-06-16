Manchester United looking to rival Chelsea in race for Hugo Ekitike

Manchester United have already signed Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers but their offensive rebuild may be far from over.

Ruben Amorim might not be able to purchase Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon but he is looking to acquire another centre forward with doubts over Joshua Zirkzee’s and Rasmus Hojlund’s futures ahead of next season.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike is the latest addition on Manchester United’s radar.

The Frenchman had an exceptional season with the Bundesliga side scoring 23 goals and assisting 12 times in all competitions. Chelsea are keen on him and have held initial talks with his employers, who value him at £84 million.

Ekitike unlikely to join Chelsea or Man United

Hugo Ekitike is expected to leave Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer but his £84 million price tag could put him beyond the budgets of several interested parties especially with the likes of Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres expected to be available for cheap.

That said, it is difficult to think that he would join either of Chelsea or Manchester United.

Chelsea are extremely keen on Osimhen and will imminently make another attempt to sign him from Napoli.

Not only is the Nigerian international a cheaper option but has also significantly more experience than Ekitike, whereas having purchased Liam Delap earlier this month, the club’s immediate focus remains on acquiring a new goalkeeper and winger.

United might not be able to afford a swoop for Ekitike considering their financial problems.

Unless they can offload both, Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund, the Red Devils will have problems in their bid to land another player after Matheus Cunha, more so because they are also looking to rebuild a number of other areas in the team.

Ekitike has also been linked with Liverpool but it remains to be seen if the Reds are also willing to pay as much for his services.