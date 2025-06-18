Brighton star Pervis Estupinan open to joining Man Utd

Brighton and Hove Albion star Pervis Estupinan is reportedly open to joining Manchester United, as per transfer expert Mike Brown.

After moving to the AMEX Stadium from Villarreal back in 2022, the Ecuadorian has established himself as a key player, helping his side finish eighth in the Premier League table last term. In 30 league appearances, he made two goal contributions and kept three clean sheets.

United have been busy reinforcing the frontline this summer and have been in negotiations with Brentford to hire Bryan Mbeumo, having already purchased Matheus Cunha. Moreover, they reportedly want Hugo Ekitike to strengthen the centre-forward position.

However, transfer journalist Ben Jacobs recently reported that Man Utd also want a new left-sided defender despite purchasing Patrick Dorgu last winter. Luke Shaw has had injury problems in recent years, so it is understandable why Ruben Amorim wants to add depth in this area.

The journalist mentioned that Estupinan is on the Portuguese boss’s wishlist. Now, on Football Insider, Brown says that the 27-year-old is open to leaving Brighton this summer to take the next step in his career with his existing deal set to expire in 2027.

The player’s representatives have started working to find a new destination for him, and the defender is keen on moving to Old Trafford should they eventually make a concrete approach.

Estupinan to Man Utd

Brown said:

“Estupinan is looking to move away from Brighton. His agent has been making his availability known to a number of clubs, and from what I hear he wants to join Man United.”

The South American is a left-back by trait, but is efficient going forward, so he could play in the LWB role. He is quick, strong, good in the air despite not being the tallest, and is also efficient in delivering excellent crosses from the flanks.

Estupinan, valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt, is a Premier League proven player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they eventually manage to secure his service in this transfer window.

Brighton always slap big price tags on their stars’ heads to keep vultures away, and it is highly unlikely that they will let the former Villarreal man leave for cheap if they are forced to cash-in on him.