Man Utd ‘determined’ to beat Euro giants to sign Frattesi

Manchester United are reportedly ‘determined’ to beat Euro giants to sign Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Following a disastrous campaign last term, the Red Devils have been working to bolster their squad this summer, giving Ruben Amorim the necessary tools to turn the situation around next season.

The Portuguese boss has prioritised overhauling the attack, and United have already purchased Matheus Cunha. Moreover, they have been in negotiations with Brentford to lure Bryan Mbeumo to Old Trafford.

Signing a new striker is also on Amorim’s agenda, and Hugo Ekitike has been suggested as a serious target after Viktor Gyokeres has made it clear that his priority is to join Arsenal.

Now, Fichajes state that Man Utd are also considering reinforcing the midfield department and have earmarked Frattesi as a key target. They have already started making moves to seal the deal, while the player is open to moving away from Giuseppe Meazza Stadium after struggling to find regular first-team football last season.

The change of manager at Inter could change his fortune, but he doesn’t want to wait and is open to joining an ambitious club like Man Utd. The Nerazzurri don’t want to let him leave but have slapped a price of more than £30m on his head if they are forced to sell, with his existing deal set to run until 2028.

Frattesi to Man Utd

The Spanish outlet report that Man Utd aren’t the only club in this race as Atletico Madrid and Napoli have also registered their interest in signing him. But, United’s main competitor in this race is Los Rojiblancos.

The 25-year-old is comfortable playing in the box-to-box role. He only started 13 games in the Champions League and Serie A last term, but he still showcased his qualities, scoring seven goals and registering a solitary assist.

Man Utd currently have Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo, and Bruno Fernandes as options to deploy in midfield following Christian Eriksen’s departure as a free agent.

Casemiro has been inconsistent in recent years, while Mainoo hasn’t been able to win the trust of Amorim. Therefore, signing a new midfielder would be the right decision for Man Utd, and Frattesi could be an excellent acquisition should they eventually manage to secure his service this summer.