Liverpool set to complete Milos Kerkez deal next week

Liverpool are reportedly set to complete a deal to sign AFC Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez next week, as per transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

Since moving to Anfield from Hull City back in 2017, Andrew Robertson has been an undisputed starter in the left-back position. He enjoyed great success with former manager Jurgen Klopp, winning a Premier League title, a Champions League trophy, and several other major cup competitions.

However, at the age of 31, he showcased signs of decline last term; still, the Scotsman helped his side become English champions in Arne Slot’s debut campaign as the manager.

Now, speculation surrounding his future has been emerging as Atletico Madrid have reportedly identified him as a serious option to strengthen the defence. With his existing deal set to expire at the end of next season, Liverpool could be open to cashing-in on him.

Therefore, the Reds are set to undergo a complete rebuild in their fullback position. Following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure, they have purchased Jeremie Frimpong.

Now, Kerkez is the priority target to bolster the left-back position, and the Merseyside club have been working on a deal to secure his service over the last few weeks.

Kerkez to Liverpool

Writing on X, Jacobs says that Liverpool are closing in on a deal to hire the Hungarian international and are set to finalise the deal next week. The Reds will pay a fee of around £40m.

After moving to Vitality Stadium from AZ Alkmaar a couple of years ago, the youngster enjoyed a steady debut campaign in the Premier League before displaying promising performances last term.

In 38 league appearances, he scored two goals and registered five assists. Moreover, he helped his side keep nine clean sheets.

The 21-year-old is energetic, forward-minded fullback just like Robertson and is also efficient in defensive contributions. Therefore, he would be an ideal replacement for the Scotsman.

Meanwhile, along with revamping the fullback position, Liverpool are on the verge of signing Florian Wirtz by spending big money to bolster the No.10 position. Moreover, they also want a new striker to replace Darwin Núñez, with Hugo Ekitike and Victor Osimhen linked with a move.