Man Utd ‘negotiating’ to sign Aston Villa’s Emi Martínez

Manchester United are reportedly in ‘negotiations’ with Aston Villa over a deal to sign Emiliano Martínez, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After moving to Old Trafford from Inter Milan for a big fee a couple of years ago, Andre Onana endured an error-ridden debut campaign. Overall, the Red Devils displayed awful performances defensively in the 2023/24 campaign, so it was thought that he might be able to overcome the problem in the following year.

However, things didn’t improve much, and he looked shaky between the sticks last term. So, most of the Old Trafford faithful have lost faith in him.

Now, Fichajes state that Man Utd have also started pondering replacing the Cameroonian and have identified Martínez as a serious option.

They have already started negotiating with Aston Villa over this deal, with Unai Emery’s side ready to let him leave for a fee of around £40m. The Argentinian is even open to moving to Old Trafford.

The Villans have reportedly found themselves at risk of breaching the PSR rule after failing to qualify for the Champions League. So, they need to balance the books by selling stars; as a result, a few of their key players have been linked with a move, with Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins among them, along with Martínez.

Martínez to Man Utd

The South American has showcased his qualities at the highest level in recent times, helping Argentina win the World Cup in 2022 and two Copa America titles.

He is considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world and is an exceptional penalty stopper. However, although Martínez has been flawless pretty much for Argentina, he hasn’t been as consistent for Aston Villa.

The South American has the tendency to make errors, and considering he will turn 33 later this year, spending the reported £40m fee to sign him might not be the best decision.

Signing a new goalkeeper is necessary for Man Utd, but they would be better off going for a younger option. Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether Ruben Amorim’s side eventually opt to secure Martínez’s signature in this transfer window to strengthen the last line of defence.