Man Utd lead race to sign West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes

Manchester United are reportedly leading the race to sign West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes, as per TEAMtalk.

Although the 21-year-old failed to help Southampton survive relegation last term, the Hammers decided to purchase him after being impressed by his performances.

West Ham have displayed disappointing performances this campaign, languishing in the relegation zone. However, the youngster has shown glimpses of his qualities, making nine goal contributions across all competitions.

Fernandes’ recent eye-catching performances were rewarded by Roberto Martinez with a call-up to the Portugal national team during the March international break.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Man Utd are planning to revamp the midfield department this summer and are ‘keen’ on signing Fernandes, having been attracted by his recent displays.

Apart from the Old Trafford club, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Chelsea, Newcastle United, and Aston Villa are also interested in him.

However, Man Utd are currently ‘frontrunners’ in this race after opening talks with the player’s representatives over a potential move this summer.

Fernandes to Man Utd

Fernandes idolises Man Utd talisman Bruno Fernandes and is ‘keen’ on moving to Old Trafford to play alongside the 31-year-old.

Having recently moved to the London Stadium, Fernandes still has a contract until 2030. So, West Ham are in a strong position to demand a huge fee if they are forced to cash-in and have slapped a whopping £80m price tag on his head.

However, if the East London club eventually fail to stay in the Premier League, they are expected to let him leave for a discount price.

Fernandes is a versatile player as he is comfortable playing anywhere across the middle of the park. He is quick, strong, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing, and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

The West Ham star is a highly talented player and has shown glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the 20-time English champions eventually manage to secure his service during the offseason.