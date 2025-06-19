Manchester United could offer Marcus Rashford in swap deal for Ronald Araujo

Manchester United had their worst Premier League season in 2024/25 and have some serious work to do if they are to put on a better show in the upcoming campaign. While an offensive rebuild is already in the works, Ruben Amorim might even sign a central defender after Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof left as the club as free agents.

Barcelona star Ronald Araujo has been linked with the Red Devils and according to El Nacional (h/t Sport Illustrated), they are prepared to make a tempting offer to sign the Uruguayan international. Marcus Rashford, who has been of interest to the La Liga side, could be offered in a swap deal, with the forward willing to accept a reduction in pay to complete a move to Spain.

Araujo renewed his contract at Barca until 2031 earlier this year but has lost his place in the team’s starting eleven to Inigo Martinez and Pau Cubarsi, and with his employers looking to raise funds, it is not ruled out that he leaves. Rashford, on the other hand, has completely fallen out of favour at Man United and is set to depart to reignite his career.

Swap deal makes a transfer very likely

If Manchester United can part company with Marcus Rashford, they would be in a comfortable position to sign Ronald Araujo as one of their highest earners would have been offloaded. Given that Barcelona are looking to sign a left winger, the English international would be a solid buy for them while they also can get rid of one of their secondary options from the team.

The possibility of a swap deal makes the switch of both players a very likely possibility. And though Man United will still need to pay some money to Barcelona in addition to Rashford to secure Araujo, it will mostly be a measly figure considering the central defender’s valuation has been slashed to only £42 million by the La Liga champions.

With that said, it remains to be seen if Araujo is open to joining Man United without playing European football in his first year, or if he continues to ply his trade at Barca.