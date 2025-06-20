Arsenal submit opening offer to sign Ajax defender Jorrel Hato

Arsenal have stolen a march on Chelsea after submitting a contract offer to sign Jorrel Hato from Ajax this summer, according to football transfer expert Sébastien Vidal.

Hato has experienced a meteoric rise in the Eredivisie since coming through the ranks at the club’s renowned academy to make his debut at just 16—becoming the third-youngest player to feature for Ajax after Ryan Gravenberch and Clarence Seedorf.

His tenacity in defence and natural leadership saw him captain the team at 17, quickly establishing himself as a key figure and earning a national team call-up.

Last season, he featured 50 times under Francesco Farioli, operating as both centre-back and left-back, playing a pivotal role in guiding the club to Champions League qualification.

His performances have piqued the interest of several clubs including Arsenal and Chelsea, but it appears the Gunners are now leading the race, as Vidal claims that the Netherlands international is now ‘closer’ to a move to the Emirates Stadium.

The transfer expert adds that Arsenal have sent a six-year contract offer for the 19-year-old. Talks with the player’s entourage and Ajax are now ‘progressing’ as they look to get the deal done.

Arsenal’s London rivals Chelsea are also in the race for the Dutchman, but Vidal claims that the Gunners are set to trump the Blues for the teenager’s signature in a possible £42m deal.

Arsenal plot Hato swoop

Ajax’s legacy as a breeding ground for elite footballers is unmatched, with their iconic youth academy producing generations of world-class talent.

For decades, the Amsterdam-based club has nurtured names that went on to shape the global game—from the revolutionary Johan Cruyff to maestros like Dennis Bergkamp, Clarence Seedorf, Edgar Davids, and Wesley Sneijder, all of whom began their journeys in Ajax’s revered youth setup.

Jurrien Timber and Ryan Gravenberch, who moved to Arsenal and Liverpool, respectively, are examples of the new generation of youngsters from the club’s academy to excel in Europe.

Hato could potentially be next in line, as the report from Vidal claims that the youngster is ‘closer’ to joining Arsenal this summer.

Given his versatility, where he effortlessly operates as either a centre-back or left-back, the defensive stalwart could provide Mikel Arteta, who often deploys centre-backs in full-back roles, with greater tactical flexibility ahead of next season if the move goes through.