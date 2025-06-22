Tottenham join race to sign Man Utd winger Alejandro Garnacho

Tottenham have joined the race to sign Manchester United’s winger Alejandro Garnacho this summer, according to Sébastien Vidal.

The 20-year-old has been tipped for big things since breaking through the first team doors at Old Trafford. He was a regular under Erik ten Hag and quickly became a fan favourite at the club, playing decisive moments in high-stakes games.

However, his fortune began to change under new head coach Ruben Amorim, where a loss of confidence has seen his performances drop drastically over the last few months.

Garnacho has reportedly been told to find a new club by Amorim, and several teams have shown interest in the winger.

As per Vidal, Tottenham have now joined the race to sign the Argentina international this summer.

The report adds that Spurs view the winger as a prospect and are expected to submit an official offer to trump other rivals for his signature.

Despite being allowed to leave the club this summer, United have placed a high valuation on the Argentine for interested clubs, as Vidal adds that it’ll take a £50m fee for the Red Devils to sanction his departure to Spurs.

Tottenham in race to sign Garnacho

Questions surrounding who could occupy Tottenham’s left wing for next season have been lingering since the end of last campaign.

Club captain and legend Son Heung-Min has been rumoured to possibly depart with a year left on his contract, and no extension talks have been reported.

Should the South Korean depart Tottenham, the club will need to sign another left-winger to provide depth and competition to Wilson Odobert.

Garnacho, despite a dip in form towards the end of the recently concluded campaign, has shown promise and the ability to step up on the biggest stages, having played and recorded a goal in every major competition he has played in, including a debut on the international stage for world champions Argentina.

The Madrid-born Argentine starlet would certainly offer a dynamic edge to Thomas Frank’s setup—his versatility across the front line and willingness to track back align well with the Brentford boss’s tactical demands.

That said, lingering concerns about his temperament and the potential burden of replacing a figure as influential as Son, should the South Korean depart, raise valid questions about whether he’s the right profile to shoulder such expectations at this stage of his development.