Man Utd appreciate Aston Villa goalkeeper Martinez – Romano



Manchester United could pursue a new goalkeeper during this summer’s transfer window.

The Red Devils have had a good start to the summer and they have already signed Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers to bolster their attack. Man United are also negotiating the transfer of Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo.

The club have also been tipped to sign a new goalkeeper, and journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that United ‘appreciate’ Aston Villa star Emiliano Martinez. The Argentine would be ‘open to joining’ the club despite their failure to qualify for the Champions League.

However, a transfer seems unlikely on the cards unless Andre Onana heads for the exit door. The Cameroonian star has been linked with some Saudi and European clubs over the past few months, but there are no genuine offers on the table to recruit him.

Premier League experience

Onana has been a mainstay between the sticks for the Red Devils for the last two seasons, but he has been unreliable at times. The 29-year-old has made eight errors leading to goals during this period. No other Premier League goalkeeper has made more.

This has spread speculation regarding his future, but there have not been any formal proposals to purchase him this summer. Monaco recently made contact with Onana’s representative, but he is reportedly keen to stay with the Red Devils next term.

If Onana were to head for the exit door, the Mancunian giants could focus on landing Martinez over another foreign shot-stopper. The Argentine has been one of the standout goalkeepers in the Premier League since his move from Arsenal to Villa in 2020.

Martinez, described as ‘world-class‘ by iNews, has been brilliant with his reflexes in goal. The Argentine has made the occasional error, but has been a commanding presence in the box with his high claims as well as clearances.

The World Cup winner has another 4 years left on his contract and United may have to pay at least £34 million to persuade Villa to sanction his departure. A transfer seems unlikely at the moment, but the situation could change if Onana were to depart.