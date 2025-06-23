Manchester United make £65 million bid for Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo

Manchester United have been interested in signing Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo since a few months. While Tottenham Hotspur entered the race for him following Thomas Frank’s appointment and were believed to be the favourites to secure the transfer, especially with the manager rating him very highly at his former club and labelling him an ‘incredible’ player.

With that said, it had also been speculated that the player was inclining towards a switch to Old Trafford and now, Sebastien Vidal has reported that Man United have tabled a £65 million bid, exclusive of add-ons, for the 25-year-old. The valuation is over Brentford’s valuation of £60 million although the additional amount may be offered in lieu of more favourable payment terms.

United’s bid could be accepted by Brentford subject to the add-ons included in the deal as well as the arrangements over how the transfer fee will be owed, while personal terms are unlikely to be a problem. Bryan Mbeumo had a terrific campaign in 2024/25 as he scored 20 goals and provided nine assists in all competitions, and has been tipped to move to one of England’s bigger sides.

A brilliant signing for Man United

Manchester United would be significantly bolstered by Bryan Mbeumo’s signing. Naturally a right winger, he is also able to play as a striker and it would be a handy attribute for the Red Devils. The forward’s extensive experience in the Premier League will also give the Red Devils confidence that he can settle in quickly and live up to his price tag.

It is unlikely that the club will encounter many problems in trying to get a done across the line but having spent over £100 million on Matheus Cunha and potentially Mbeumo, Man United will need to get rid of some players to make further acquisitions. There have not been any noteworthy sales so far and the board will hope to make some inroads in that direction soon.