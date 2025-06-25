Liverpool receive huge boost to sign Marc Guehi

Liverpool have reportedly received a huge boost in the pursuit of Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi, as per former Everton CEO Keith Wyness.

The Reds have already purchased Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen by spending around £145m. Moreover, they are on the verge of signing Milos Kerkez from AFC Bournemouth for a fee around £40m.

The Merseyside club, on the other hand, have recouped some money by selling Caoimhin Kelleher and Jarell Quansah. The goalkeeper has joined Brentford, while the defender is closing in on a move to Leverkusen.

Combined Liverpool are set to receive around £53m for the duo’s sales, and considering they are academy graduates, this will go down as pure profit in the PSR book.

Moreover, Liverpool have been working on a deal to sell Darwin Núñez to Napoli, and if he leaves, Arne Slot’s side are expected to purchase a new striker.

Following Quansah’s departure, the Anfield club have found themselves thin in numbers in the centre-back position. Moreover, Ibrahima Konate’s future isn’t secured as his existing deal is set to expire at the end of next season, and the Reds have been finding it difficult to agree on a fresh term with him.

Guehi to Liverpool

It has been suggested that Liverpool have identified Guehi as a serious option to strengthen the defensive department, and his existing deal will expire at the end of next season.

Now, on Football Insider, Wyness claims that the Crystal Palace star is ‘keen’ on moving to Anfield, so this is a huge boost for Liverpool. The South London club are even ready to cash-in on him this summer to avoid losing him for free next year.

The former CEO states that Liverpool are likely to be able to sign the England international this summer, and he would be a ‘fantastic’ acquisition.

The centre-back, valued at around £38m, is a Premier League proven player and has also established himself as a key member of the England national team.

Guehi and Virgil Van Dijk would be a solid centre-back pairing for Liverpool. But considering the Dutchman is edging closer towards the twilight of his career, signing another defender alongside Guehi could be the right decision for Liverpool.