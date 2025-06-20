Liverpool to accelerate efforts to sign Marc Guehi

Liverpool are reportedly ready to accelerate their efforts to sign Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi after closing in on a deal to sell Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen, as per The Telegraph.

After joining the Reds’ youth system at the age of five, the 22-year-old made his first team debut a couple of years ago. However, he never managed to establish himself as a starter.

Arne Slot gave him the start in the opening Premier League game against Ipswich Town last term, but his performance was poor, so he lasted for only 45 minutes before being substituted by Ibrahima Konate. Eventually, Quansah started only four Premier League games last term.

He was linked with a move away last summer, and Newcastle United were interested in him. But Liverpool didn’t allow his departure, but have now decided to cash-in on him.

Now, The Telegraph claim that Liverpool are interested in Guehi and are ready to make a move for him after letting the England U21 international leave.

The Crystal Palace star’s future has been a subject of speculation since last summer. The Reds expressed an interest in signing him a year ago, but never made a concrete approach. On the other hand, Newcastle were keen on securing his service.

Guehi to Liverpool

However, the Eagles eventually managed to keep hold of him, and the defender enjoyed a stellar campaign last term, helping his side win the FA Cup by defeating Manchester City in the final. This is the South London club’s first major trophy.

The 24-year-old, valued at around £38m by Transfermarkt, has now entered the final year of his current contract. So this is the perfect time for him to take the next step in his career.

Following Quansah’s impending departure, Liverpool will be left with Konate and Virgil Van Dijk as the only two centre-back options. Joe Gomez is still at the club, but he struggled with fitness problems last term, and it’s not certain whether he can perform at the highest level once again.

Moreover, Konate’s future isn’t secured at Anfield as his existing deal will expire at the end of next season. So, signing a new centre-back is necessary for Liverpool this summer, and a Premier League proven player like Guehi would be a great coup should they eventually manage to secure his service this summer.