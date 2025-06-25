Arsenal reach agreement to sign Brentford star Christian Nørgaard

Arsenal have reached an agreement to sign Brentford defensive midfielder Christian Nørgaard, according to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Arsenal have been in discussions with Thomas Partey over a possible contract renewal, but with negotiations seemingly collapsing, the Ghanaian is now expected to follow Jorginho out the door on a free transfer.

While Mikel Merino is anticipated to revert to his preferred holding midfield role – and with Martin Zubimendi also expected to complete his move – another midfield signing wasn’t necessarily forecasted.

However, Mikel Arteta appears determined to leave no stone unturned, with plans already in motion to bolster his midfield depth ahead of the new campaign.

According to Romano, the North London club have reached an agreement with Brentford to sign Nørgaard as a replacement for Partey, whose contract at the Emirates will expire at the end of the month.

The football transfer expert adds that the 31-year-old has agreed to personal terms with Arsenal and is now set to travel to North London to undergo his medical after Brentford approved his departure.

Nørgaard will now become an official Arsenal player imminently, as Romano claims that both London clubs have reached a club-to-club agreement for the 31-year-old’s signing in a £9m deal.

🚨❤️🤍 Christian Nørgaard to Arsenal, here we go! Agreement done club to club after €11m proposal sent today. Personal terms also agreed with Nørgaard set for medical, Brentford have authorized the player to travel. New midfielder to replace Thomas. 🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/Gdp1kbi41U — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2025

Arsenal complete Nørgaard swoop

Nørgaard has been a key part of Brentford’s success story and has played a significant role in keeping the West London side afloat since they gained promotion to the Premier League in 2021.

Last season, he was highly involved in numerous defensive metrics, including tackles and interceptions, playing in a box-to-box role for the Bees. The 6ft 1in midfielder is a machine in the middle of the park as he’s known for his high work rate.

Across the Premier League since making his senior debut in 2021, Norgaard has produced a league-best 201 interceptions—more than any other player in that span. He also stands second in terms of ball recoveries with 844 and ranks third for successful tackles, having won 189.

Despite not typically being identified as a frequent scorer, the 2024–25 season saw him register six goals across all contests—his most prolific return in a single campaign throughout his 14-year playing career.

Be it intercepting passes, breaking up play with tackles, making crucial blocks, or winning aerial duels, the Danish midfielder would serve as the ideal midfield shield in Arteta’s setup — granting Martin Ødegaard and Declan Rice the liberty to push higher up the pitch and dictate proceedings in the final third.