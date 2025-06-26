Man Utd eye move to sign Botafogo star John Victor

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move to sign Botafogo star John Victor, as per Football Insider.

After moving to Estadio Nilton Santos earlier last year, the 29-year-old has been enjoying a stellar time, winning the Brasileirão Série A, Copa Libertadores, and Taça Rio.

In 34 appearances in the Brazilian top flight, the goalkeeper kept 16 clean sheets with a 79% save rate last year. He managed to keep a clean sheet against Paris Saint-Germain’s star-studded attacking department in the Club World Cup and has helped his side reach the last-16 ahead of Atletico Madrid.

Now, Football Insider state that Man Utd want a new goalkeeper to replace Andre Onana, while Altay Bayindir is likely to leave in search of regular playing time.

United are interested in Victor and hold a long-term interest in him. They have been monitoring his performances closely in the Club World Cup before making a potential swoop this summer. The 29-year-old has a contract until 2028 with Botafogo and has a £5.8m release clause.

Man Utd attempted to sign him in the winter window, while Tottenham Hotspur also expressed their interest. But a deal never materialised, and Spurs eventually opted to go for Antonín Kinsky.

Victor to Man Utd

The player wants to move to the Premier League, and Man Utd could submit a formal offer soon to persuade him to join.

Apart from the Botafogo man, Aston Villa star Emiliano Martínez is also on United’s radar. The Villans have reportedly found themselves at the risk of breaching the PSR rule, so they need to balance the books by selling players.

Victor is a 6ft 6in tall goalkeeper and is an excellent shot-stopper; additionally, he is good in the air. So, he should be an upgrade to Onana, who is good with the ball at his feet but isn’t the best shot-stopper.

Moreover, the South American can be purchased for a bargain deal; therefore, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd if they secure his service.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Ruben Amorim’s side eventually make a concrete approach to lure him to Old Trafford this summer.