Manchester United eyeing switch for Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins

Manchester United signed Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers at the start of June but their offensive revamp is far from over, especially if they are able to get rid of the deadweight in the squad. In either case, Ruben Amorim has earmarked his target in Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins, Caught Offside has reported.

Watkins scored 17 goals and provided 14 assists in all competitions last season as Villa had a decent campaign. However, having fallen short of Champions League qualification, they need to get rid of players in order to balance their books and consequent to that, the 29-year-old might be sold with a price tag of £60 million mooted since the start of the year.

Aston Villa and Watkins have a contract together until June 2028, so the Clarets will have a strong bargaining power over his sale. That said, the player is keen on leaving as well, however, so it could only be a matter of time before official talks commence between the two clubs and a transfer is rounded off sooner rather than later.

Watkins an exciting signing for Man United

Ollie Watkins would be a great signing for Manchester United. The English international has proven himself in the Premier League for several years and is a well-rounded profile up top, especially in a two-man partnership. With due backing in the transfer window, there is every reason to believe Ruben Amorim can turn him and Matheus Cunha into a formidable duo.

Having said that, it remains to be seen if Watkins is open to joining the Red Devils. Not only did they have their worst Premier League finish ever but also missed out on qualification to one of the European competitions, and with Aston Villa featuring in the Europa League next season, it could be a dealbreaker for a player looking to add silverware to his CV.