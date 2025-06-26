Chelsea closing in on £55 million swoop for Borussia Dortmund star Jamie Gittens

Chelsea were looking to add a number of players to their squad prior to the FIFA Club World Cup but were able to sign only Liam Delap from Ipswich Town. It’s fair to say that the English striker is adapting well to life with the Blues having already debuted and found the back of the net for them in their previous game versus Espereance.

Delap will not be the only acquisition Chelsea make in their offensive department this season as Simon Phillips has reported that they are expecting to sign Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund sooner rather than later. After a few failed attempts at landing him from the Bundesliga giants, an agreement worth £55 million is due for the 20-year-old’s services.

Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea are progressing in talks in the United States given that the Germans are also participating in the Club World Cup, so Enzo Maresca should expect to have his new man well in time for next season. Gittens has already agreed to personal terms over a lengthy deal with the Londoners and will be an exciting purchase by their board.

Gittens the type of dynamic forward Chelsea need

Jamie Gittens will be a superb addition for Chelsea as they have lacked any kind of unpredictability down the left flank. For much of 2024/25, Jadon Sancho was quite disappointing and Joao Felix also failed to make an impression. The former has already returned to Manchester United while the latter will be sold this summer with the Blues prepared to cut their losses.

Gittens is one of the most attractive wingers in Bundesliga with his 12 goals and five assists in a breakthrough campaign in Germany speaking for themselves. He is terrific with the ball at his feet, can take on defenders and especially excels at overcoming a high line with his pace and dribbling, while having a very good finish as well when cutting in from the out-wide area of the pitch.

With him on the left side and Pedro Neto playing well on the right, Chelsea would feel that they finally have two trustworthy wingers in their attack. And while Liam Delap has already arrived from Ipswich Town, another number nine’s signing should not be ruled out, more so if Christopher Nkunku leaves in accordance with widespread expectation.