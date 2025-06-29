Man Utd manager still wants to sign Viktor Gyokeres



According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo, Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has not ruled out the prospect of signing Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres this summer.

The Red Devils were recently keen on landing Liam Delap from Ipswich Town, but the Englishman chose to join Chelsea instead. The club are now eyeing an alternative target to bolster the number nine position.

O Jogo claim that Amorim still has his sights on Gyokeres and has not ruled out a summer approach for the 27-year-old marksman despite his apparent preference to join Premier League rivals Arsenal.

The Portuguese tactician has informed his stance to Man United’s hierarchy. Sporting are demanding £68 million to part ways with the highly-rated striker during the ongoing summer transfer window.

Elite striker

United have been unconvincing in the final third of the pitch over the last year. They scored only 42 goals in the recent Premier League campaign which largely contributed to their 15th-place finish.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee were signed for big money, but neither have met expectations thus far. The duo scored just 7 goals between them in the English top-flight during the past campaign.

Gyokeres would be an obvious upgrade on the young striking duo. He had a stupendous 2024/25 season with the Portuguese champions, scoring 54 goals and providing 13 assists in all competitions.

He will face a much difficult challenge in the Premier League, considering it is more intense and physical than the Primeira Liga. Gyokeres may not get the opportunity to counter-attack as much as he does in Portugal.

Still, the former Coventry City man would be a good acquisition for the Red Devils. Amorim knows him well, having managed him for almost 18 months at Sporting. The Swede should be well versed to playing in a 3-4-2-1 formation.

Adapting to the manager’s tactical set-up won’t be an issue for Gyokeres, but he may need to be quicker with his decision-making. A tally of 25 goals next season would suit United in their bid to return to the Champions League.

Arsenal are Gyokeres’ preference, but the tables could turn soon. The Gunners are focused on signing RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko. If a deal materialises, United could have a brilliant opportunity to purchase Gyokeres.