Arsenal identify Borussia Dortmund star Karim Adeyemi as Nico Williams alternative

Arsenal have yet to make offensive reinforcements this summer but after bringing in Christian Norgaard, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Martin Zubimendi – all of whose transfers are pending only official announcements – the Gunners may switch their focus on a striker and a left winger as they look to break a run of three second-placed finishes in the Premier League to finally win the title.

Nico Williams had been linked with the club since several months but it looks like the Athletic Bilbao winger will join Barcelona. The Spanish international is keen on continuing in his homeland and with personal terms already in place with the La Liga champions, a switch to Camp Nou only seems like a matter of time for him.

Fichajes has reported that Arsenal have identified an alternative to Williams in Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi. The 23-year-old was in fine form for the Bundesliga giants last season as he scored 13 goals and provided 12 assists in all competitions, and while his employers are not looking to actively sell him, a £40 million offer might make them reconsider.

Adeyemi a brilliant alternative to Williams

Karim Adeyemi promises to be a fantastic back-up option to Nico Williams. He is just one year elder to the Athletic Bilbao star but has better productivity in the final third over the course of the last 12 months in addition to impressing in the Champions League as well. Most notably, the German international bagged a hat-trick against Celtic in the competition in the league phase.

Adeyemi can play on either flank and also lead the line, is great with holding up the ball and delivering crosses into the box. While he does not have as much pace or the dribbling abilities of Williams, he makes up for it by being a better finisher and using his intelligent positioning sense to get into free spaces higher up the pitch.

For just £40 million, Arsenal will be able to land a magnificent player, who will be a significant upgrade over Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard. Once their attempt at signing a striker is successful, they could enter formal negotiations for Adeyemi.