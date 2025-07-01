Liverpool hold ‘positive talks’ to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace

Liverpool have held ‘positive talks’ to sign Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi this summer, according to Nicolò Schira.

Guehi has been a devoted and dependable servant since moving to Selhurst Park permanently in the summer of 2021. He has played a pivotal role in the club’s surge in recent seasons, which has seen him become a regular at the backline for the Three Lions.

Last season, the 24-year-old featured in 34 of the Eagles’ 38 league games. He played 44 in all competitions, including the FA Cup final, where he captained his side to a historic victory over Manchester City to secure European qualification.

Now, according to Schira, Liverpool have held ‘positive talks’ with the entourage of the Ivorian-born England international about the possibility of his transfer to Anfield this summer.

The Italian transfer expert adds that the former Chelsea academy graduate has given his approval to join the Premier League champions this summer on a five-year contract.

Guehi is unwilling to extend his contract in South London, which is set to expire next summer, and the Reds are now actively working to reach an agreement with Palace to sign the England international, who is valued at £38m by Transfermarkt, according to the report.

‘Positive talks’

Liverpool were the league’s best side last season, dominating every defensive and attacking metric. They won the most games, scored the most goals, and conceded the second-fewest among the 20 teams in the league, which led to their second Premier League and 20th English title.

The Merseyside outfit are not looking to take their feet off the gas as they look to build on Arne Slot’s dominant first spell at the club.

The club have already strengthened key areas of their squad, with Milos Kerkez arriving from Bournemouth and the Bayer Leverkusen duo of Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz—the latter signed for a British record fee—also joining.

At centre-back, talks over the renewal of Ibrahima Konate’s contract have stalled with the Frenchman’s growing interest outside England.

Liverpool are taking no chances and are now working on adding another defender, with Palace’s Guehi high on their agenda.

With the report revealing that talks are ongoing over personal terms with the 24-year-old, the Reds will hope to agree on a favourable transfer fee with the South London club to finalise the deal.