Manchester United offered the opportunity to sign Fiorentina hitman Moise Kean

Manchester United have already signed Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers but could yet make another addition in the number nine position if Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund leave.

After spending a decent chunk of money on Cunha, however, they are likely to look for more cost-effective solutions for their second offensive reinforcement of the summer.

Having said that, they have been offered the chance to sign Fiorentina star Moise Kean, according to Caught Offside. The Italian international had a solid campaign with the Italian outfit as he scored 25 goals in all competitions and has a release clause worth £43 million.

As per the source, a final decision on the transfer will be taken by Ruben Amorim.

Kean could be good value for money but a risky transfer for United

In comparison to Viktor Gyokeres, a player who Manchester United have been linked with for the better part of the last year, Moise Kean promises to be a fantastic addition to the Red Devils as far as finances are concerned.

He has produced decent numbers in Serie A but considering his past in England, there is a valid reason to be apprehensive about his impact.

Kean had a spell to forget at Everton and things did not work out for him very well at Juventus or Paris Saint-Germain either.

And while his most recent campaign was productive in the final third, it is for the first time in his career that the 25-year-old has breached the 20-goal mark in a season, so perhaps he needs to be scouted for longer before being handed a move to Man United.

It will be interesting to see what Ruben Amorim has to say on the striker’s transfer, more so with wingers expected to be the priority for the Red Devils heading into next season.

A switch for Bryan Mbeumo remains in the works and could materialise shortly but another addition on the left flank could be made in spite of the Cameroonian’s possible acquisition.