Chelsea reach agreement to sign João Pedro from Brighton

Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Joao Pedro from Brighton and Hove Albion, according to the Athletic’s David Ornstein.

Brighton beat competition from several clubs, including Newcastle United, to sign the Brazilian winger from Watford in the summer of 2023. He has since been one of the most dynamic forwards in the league, seamlessly slotting into any position across the frontline as well as the attacking midfield role.

He netted 20 goals in 40 games in his debut campaign with the Seagulls, including six in the Europa League. He continued his impressive form last season with 17 goal contributions in 30 games.

His goalscoring and playmaking abilities are assets that would undoubtedly improve any frontline, and it’s no surprise that Champions League clubs like Chelsea and Newcastle United are on his trail.

It appears Chelsea have stolen a march on their Premier League rivals, as Ornstein claims that the Blues have reached an agreement with Brighton on a fee in excess of £50m to complete the transfer of Joao Pedro to Stamford Bridge.

Sky Sports suggest the fee is worth up to £60, so this is another sizeable transfer for Chelsea to commit to as they continue their stunning spending spree.

The Brazil international is now set to join the Blues in the United States for the FIFA Club World Cup pending completion of his medical after agreeing to a seven-year contract to join the West London outfit, as per the report.

Attacking reinforcement

Chelsea have been in active pursuit of attacking reinforcement this summer. They completed the signing of Liam Delap from Ipswich Town earlier this month, and England U21 star Jamie Bynoe-Gittens also joined the club from Borussia Dortmund in recent days.

Several reports have indicated that the London giants are eyeing another dynamic forward who can operate as a supporting striker, play across the wing, and also fill the attacking midfield role, with the likes of Hugo Ekitike, Nick Woltemade, and Joao Pedro being linked.

The club now appears to have decided on the Brazilian forward, and rightly so, as he’s Premier League-proven and also a consistent goal threat, having recorded double figures in goal contributions for three seasons in a row.

With three forwards already signed, it’s now crucial for the club to shift focus to the defence and goalkeeping departments—both of which have shown apparent weaknesses—as they continue building a title-challenging side for the future.