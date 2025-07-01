Man Utd finally ‘close to signing’ Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo

Manchester United are finally ‘close to signing’ Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, as per transfer expert Mike Brown.

The Red Devils have been working on a deal to sign the Cameroonian over the last few years. Although Newcastle United, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur were interested in him, United managed to persuade the player to join.

However, they have been struggling to find an agreement with the West London club. Man Utd launched an opening formal proposal worth around £55m, but the Bees rejected it quickly.

Following that, Ruben Amorim’s side tabled an improved bid worth more than £60m last week. After that, it was reported by some outlets that United are close to reaching an agreement with Brentford. However, David Ornstein made it clear that Man Utd’s second bid fell short of Brentford’s valuation so they rejected it as well.

Now, on Football Insider, Brown says that despite seeing two bids turned down by Brentford, Man Utd haven’t given up on signing him and are preparing to submit a third proposal.

The move is expected to speed up soon, and Man Utd are confident of sealing the deal. Therefore, Amorim’s side are finally ‘close to signing’ the Cameroonian international.

Mbeumo to Man Utd

Brown said:

“Man United are close to signing Mbeumo. They’ve had a couple of bids rejected, but they’re not giving up. He has made Brentford, and everybody else by the sounds of things, aware that he wants to join Man United and isn’t interested in staying. That weakens their negotiating position slightly, but they still want to get a good fee. “United are going to make another bid in the coming days and they’re confident they can get it done. From what I hear, I’m expecting things to speed up soon and I think it will go ahead.”

Mbeumo enjoyed his career-best campaign last term, making 27 goal contributions in the Premier League. He displayed his best as a right winger under Thomas Frank last summer, but is also comfortable in the second striker role.

The 25-year-old is expected to be deployed as a right No.10 in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation if he eventually moves to Old Trafford this summer.

Man Utd have already purchased Matheus Cunha for the left CAM position. So, the Brazilian and the African duo would definitely upgrade Man Utd’s attacking department.