Man Utd ‘approach’ Inter Milan to sign Davide Frattesi

Manchester United have stolen a march on Tottenham after ‘approaching’ Inter Milan over a potential deal for Davide Frattesi this summer, according to Caughtoffside.

Frattesi arrived at San Siro with a lot of promises following his stellar performances with Sassuolo. After joining the club in an initial loan deal in 2023, Inter exercised the option to buy him permanently last summer, and he has since been an important squad player.

While consistent starting roles have been challenging to come by due to the presence of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, and Nicolò Barella, he has proved decisive whenever called upon, with the winning goal against Barcelona showcasing his importance to the team.

However, with the 2026 FIFA World Cup looming, it won’t be surprising if he agrees to a move away from the Italian giants in search of game time.

It appears that United are looking to position themselves as a possible destination, as Caughtoffside claims that the club have ‘approached’ Inter to ask for information regarding the potential transfer of Frattesi to Old Trafford this summer.

The 25-year-old’s future at San Siro remains uncertain, and the Red Devils have now made contact with the Nerazzurri to understand the conditions involved in signing the combative midfielder, as per the report.

With three years left on his contract, Caughtoffside adds that the 20-time Italian champions are yet to make an offer for Fratessi’s contract extension, with the midfielder taking his time to decide his future amid interest from United.

‘Approach’

According to Caughtoffside’s sources, Inter’s valuation of the Italian international has dropped from the initial £42m to around £30m, with Man United stealing a march on Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, as well as Atletico Madrid and AS Roma.

Much of the attention surrounding United’s transfer activities has revolved around attacking reinforcements. Matheus Cunha was signed from Wolverhampton Wanderers, while the club have been in talks with Brentford’s star, Bryan Mbeumo, which is nearing completion.

Following last season’s dismal performances and results, it is clear that the midfield also needs reinforcement. One player they’re looking at is Fratessi, whose combativeness aligns with the archetypal qualities required to thrive in Ruben Amorim’s system.

With Tottenham also reportedly showing the ‘strongest interest’ for the midfielder alongside United, the Red Devils will need to act swiftly and quickly follow up their approach with bids to trump their rivals for his signature.