Liverpool ‘very interested’ in signing Atalanta star Ademola Lookman

Liverpool have set their sights on Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman as they look to future strengthen the squad this summer, according to Italian outlet Tuttojuve.

The 27-year-old has been one of the most consistent forwards in Europe since joining the Palermo-based outfit. The Nigerian forward has recorded double figures in goal contributions in the last three seasons, with the previous season being his most prolific campaign with La Dea.

He netted 20 goals, including five in seven UEFA Champions League games, while also providing seven assists to take his total goal involvement to a career high of 27.

The Nigerian international had previous Premier League spells with Everton, Fulham, and Leicester City, and the London-born forward could be facing a potential return to the English top flight.

According to Tuttojuve, Liverpool have set their sights on Lookman for a possible transfer to the club this summer.

The report adds that Liverpool are now ‘very interested’ in completing a swoop for the current African Footballer of the Year, as they look to beat Arsenal, Barcelona, and Juventus to his signature.

However, Atalanta are reluctant to let their key player depart the Gewiss Stadium, so the deal won’t be easy, with the Italian club demanding a £46m fee to allow him to leave, as per the report.

Lookman set to replace Diaz?

A month after being crowned the Premier League champions, Liverpool are showing no signs of relapse, and their transfer activities indicate they’re poised to retain their crown next season.

The Merseyside outfit have already secured and confirmed the signings of Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth and Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen, while the club have set the British transfer record for the transfer of Frimpong’s teammate, Florian Wirtz.

In attack, several reports in recent months have linked Colombian winger Luis Diaz to a possible departure from Anfield this summer.

Should the 28-year-old depart, Lookman would be a suitable and direct like-for-like replacement for the South American forward.

Lookman is also Premier League proven, so his adaptation process would be seamless, given his experience on the biggest stages and in big games.

With Atalanta placing a £46m valuation on him, Liverpool fans will be hoping Michael Edwards works his magic again to negotiate a favourable fee to land the Nigerian forward.