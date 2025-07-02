Man Utd offered chance to sign Juventus’ Douglas Luiz

Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz in exchange for Jadon Sancho, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils purchased Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for a big fee back in 2021 after working on this deal for almost a year. However, the forward never managed to prove his worth in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old spent a season-long loan at Chelsea last season, and they were willing to sign him permanently, but couldn’t manage to agree on personal terms with him.

Now, he is available in the market once again this summer. Considering his existing deal is set to expire next year, United will be desperate to cash-in before his value plummets further.

Now, on GiveMeSport, Romano says that Juventus hold a long-term interest in Sancho as they tried to sign him last summer, but Chelsea eventually won the race.

They have revived interest in him and have already held talks with Man Utd over this deal. The Bianconeri are open to letting Luiz, Dusan Vlahovic, and Timothy Weah leave and have offered Ruben Amorim’s side any of them in a part-exchange deal to buy Sancho.

Luiz to Man Utd

Juventus are ready to pay United’s asking price to seal the Sancho deal, but don’t want to match his current £250,000-a-week wage, which stands as the key barrier to the move going through.

Luiz, valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt, showcased his qualities in the Premier League for Aston Villa but struggled to replicate the same performance at Allianz Stadium last term. His injury problems were one of the main issues behind his struggles.

Man United are reportedly in search of a new midfielder as a potential long-term replacement for Casemiro, and Luiz might be a shrewd acquisition should he manage to regain his form. The 27-year-old is still in his prime and is a Premier League proven player.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually opt to agree on signing the Brazilian in a swap deal involving Sancho.

Meanwhile, Man United also want a new striker and could decide to go for Vlahovic, but his form has been poor in recent years, and purchasing him might not be the best decision.