Man Utd open talks to sign Inter star Hakan Calhanoglu

Manchester United have reportedly opened talks to sign Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, as per SportMediaset journalist Orazio Accomando.

The 31-year-old controversially joined the Nerazzurri for free after running his contract down with AC Milan back in 2021. However, he has enjoyed a successful time with Inter over the last few years, winning a Serie A title and a few other major cup competitions.

The Turkish international even helped his side reach the final of the Champions League twice, but eventually lost to Manchester City in the 2022/23 season and to Paris Saint-Germain last term.

However, the midfielder and club captain, Lautaro Martínez, has had some disagreements, which came out following the Nerazzurri’s defeat to Fluminense in the Club World Cup last-16. So, his future is currently uncertain at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium.

On X, Accomando claims that Calhanoglu wants to leave Inter, and his preference is to return to his homeland by joining Galatasaray. But the Italian giants want around £34m [€40m] for him and the Cimbom can’t afford to spend more than £13m [€15m].

So, there is a big gap in valuation between the two parties, and Galatasaray might not be able to seal the deal should Inter stay firm on their asking price.

Calhanoglu to Man Utd

By taking advantage of that, Man Utd are planning to swoop in and have already held talks ‘in the last few hours’ with the player’s representatives to enquire about the details of signing him. Apart from United, Fulham are also in this race and have made contact over this deal.

Calhanoglu’s existing deal with Inter will run until 2027, so Cristian Chivu’s side are in a strong position to stay firm on their valuation.

The Inter star is a versatile midfielder as he can be deployed anywhere across the middle of the park. He displayed his best under Simone Inzaghi as a defensive midfielder at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium.

Man Utd want a new midfielder as a potential replacement for Casemiro. They are open to parting ways with him following his inconsistent performances in recent years.

However, Calhanoglu is set to turn 32 next year and is edging closer towards the twilight of his career. So, United would be better off exploring younger options to strengthen the engine room.