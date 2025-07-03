Liverpool in battle with Tottenham to sign RB Leipzig centre-back Castello Lukeba

Liverpool are in a battle with Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign RB Leipzig’s centre-back Castello Lukeba this summer, according to French outlet Footmercato.

The France international came through the ranks at Lyon’s famous youth setup before becoming an established part of the first team. Leipzig beat several competitors to sign the centre-back in the summer of 2023, and he has since become an indispensable figure at the backline for Die Roten Bullen.

His performances have seen him emerge as one of the best young defenders in Europe, with several clubs now looking to sign him this summer.

Now, according to Footmercato, Premier League giants Liverpool and Tottenham have joined the race to sign the 20-year-old—who is also of keen interest to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

The Frenchman is open to leaving the Red Bull Arena this summer, as per the report, with the Reds and Spurs now set to go head-to-head for the centre-back’s signature.

With four years remaining on his contract, Leipzig have placed a £77m valuation on the youngster, as per the report, but there’s a mutual agreement between the player and the club to negotiate a lower fee for him to depart.

Battle

Tottenham are in glaring need of defensive reinforcement after conceding a sky-high 65 goals in the Premier League last season, no thanks to incessant injuries to Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven and a ridiculously high line by Ange Postecoglou.

For Liverpool, they were one of the league’s most dominant teams in every facet of the game, and their 41 conceded goals were the second-fewest in the league, only behind Arsenal with 34.

While their defensive output was commendable, they are short of options with Jarell Quansah leaving to join Bayer Leverkusen permanently, while contract talks with Ibrahima Konate have stalled, suggesting a potential summer departure.

Hence, Lukeba would be a solid addition to either Liverpool’s or Tottenham’s backline, as he not only offers defensive solidity but also versatility to play across different positions, as well as vocal leadership qualities.

The 20-year-old exemplifies a rising archetype in contemporary football—a centre-back and full-back hybrid—with exceptional defensive solidity.

As this versatile profile gains traction in the modern game, his value continues to climb, and it’s no surprise that top clubs are battling for his signature this summer.